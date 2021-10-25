Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $370.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $324.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.92.

Shares of FTNT opened at $335.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.18. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $338.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

