Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,351,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.69 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

