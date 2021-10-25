Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

CARR stock opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

