Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.