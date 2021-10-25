MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.43.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA opened at $371.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.80. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

