Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sanofi by 304.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.