Citigroup Begins Coverage on Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JPXGY stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

