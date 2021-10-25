Citigroup Begins Coverage on Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of JPXGY stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.05.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.