Citigroup Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $198.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $168.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $172.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $39,414,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.