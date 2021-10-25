Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

