Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLN. Citigroup started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $7.55 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

