Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.26. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $993.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $347,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $857,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nabors Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

