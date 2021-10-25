Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

LBRT opened at $15.01 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

