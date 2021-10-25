UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €14.45 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €14.45 ($17.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UCG. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

