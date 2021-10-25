Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $6.52 on Monday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.