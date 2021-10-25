Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

