Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 79.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $299.25 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.