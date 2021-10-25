Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

