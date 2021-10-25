iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after purchasing an additional 94,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

