Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.80 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

