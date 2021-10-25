Susquehanna Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $93.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.