Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

IIIV stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $762.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

