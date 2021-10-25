Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.
Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.
NYSE:AM opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.
In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
