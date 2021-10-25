Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

NYSE:AM opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

