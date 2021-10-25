Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
In related news, insider Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).
About Bank of Queensland
