Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $405.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.45. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens & Northern as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

