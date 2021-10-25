Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 546 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 171.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $15,492,641. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $305.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

