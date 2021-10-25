Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SHOP stock opened at $1,425.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,458.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,369.87. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
