Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Worm Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,425.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,458.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,369.87. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.