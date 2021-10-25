State Street Corp Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of The Kroger worth $1,508,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

NYSE KR opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

