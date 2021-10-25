CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 180,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $4,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE HESM opened at $26.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

