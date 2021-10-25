Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $123,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $271.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $273.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

