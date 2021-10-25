Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 415,391 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $134,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,036,000 after purchasing an additional 255,039 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 50.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after buying an additional 679,650 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

