$0.88 EPS Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.61. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

