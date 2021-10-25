Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,426 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Schlumberger worth $213,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

