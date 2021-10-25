Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $221.84 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,075,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831,049 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $221,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

