Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,203,940 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538,220 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.59% of Huntington Bancshares worth $231,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.