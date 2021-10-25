Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 301,061 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,061 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diversey were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.