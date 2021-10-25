M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,317 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.21% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $33.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $803.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.