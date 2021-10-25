Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MATX opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. Matson has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,793. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

