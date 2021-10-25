27,000 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

AMRS stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

