CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.29 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of B2Gold worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 943.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $67,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.