Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,997 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Essex Property Trust worth $251,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.17.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

