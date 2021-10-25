CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 109 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $374.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

