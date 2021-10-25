CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,663 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

