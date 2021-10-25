Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $58.10 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,768.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.44 or 0.06578876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00310977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.76 or 0.00987387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00088451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.54 or 0.00464477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00276185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00265714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,105,444,105 coins and its circulating supply is 8,491,194,105 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

