Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 179,459 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,129,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $264,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,424,000 after purchasing an additional 210,594 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Guardant Health by 8.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.