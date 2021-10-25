Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 46,065 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of United Rentals worth $196,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $368.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $370.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

