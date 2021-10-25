Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $186,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after buying an additional 118,573 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,624,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,539,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.02, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

