Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

