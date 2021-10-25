M&T Bank Corp Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 57.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,295,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $40.06 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.