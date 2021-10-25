London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,592 ($99.19) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock has a market cap of £38.43 billion and a PE ratio of 75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,901.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,700.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

