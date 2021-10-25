Northern Trust Corp Acquires 162,389 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.80% of LivaNova worth $74,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

